5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW After SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.65K   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST

<p>
The RAW after SummerSlam could be a very interesting episode

SummerSlam has just concluded and the future is open to many possibilities. We have a brand new Universal Champion and a new Intercontinental Champion. We also have a new RAW Women's Champion in Rowdy Ronda Rousey. Which brings us to the RAW after SummerSlam 2018.

If booked right, this could be the RAW of the year, in my humble estimation. SummerSlam has opened the gateway for many pathways, all of which could transpire during the show. I shall explore some of these possibilities, in this very article.

Let me know in the comments below which of these you deem likely. Also let me know if you believe any of these will actually take place during the show.

Here is how I believe this show may play out...

#5 Braun Strowman cashes in, becomes the Universal Champion

Could Braun Strowman pin Roman Reigns on RAW?
Could Braun Strowman pin Roman Reigns on RAW?

Every champion has a target on his or her back. Now if this target is being aimed at by a near 7 foot monster, with a Money in the Bank contract, you may be in some trouble. In my estimation, Roman Reigns needs to watch out, now that he is the new Universal Champion. Because Braun Strowman will constantly be on his trail.

Could Strowman cash in his contract on RAW and become the new Universal Champion, bringing Reigns' reign to a quick and rather untimely end? I certainly think that this is possible and with more eyes on the product than usual, WWE may want to go down this route, in front of a post SummerSlam crowd. It would certainly shake the product up quite significantly.

Not everyone seemed all that pleased when Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This could be a feel good moment for them.


Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
