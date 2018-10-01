Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Surprises That Could Happen on The RAW Before WWE Super Show-Down

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.07K   //    01 Oct 2018, 08:31 IST

WWE needs to make this episode as exciting as possible
WWE needs to make this episode as exciting as possible

Last week's episode of RAW wasn't really a bad show. And yet, because of strong competition, it recorded the lowest rating in the company's history. WWE will be looking to put up a strong showing before Super Show-Down. And what better way to bounce back than with a few hard-hitting surprises?

In this article, I will suggest a few surprises that could take place on the show. Let me know if you think any of them could potentially happen this week. Also, suggest some surprises of your own as well.

Do not restrain yourself, folks. What are the surprises that could make you tune in and watch the action this week?

Do you guys think that RAW this week will bounce back in viewership?

#5 Drew McIntyre becomes the Intercontinental Champion

Could The Dogs of War own another piece of gold?
Could The Dogs of War own another piece of gold?

Last week, it did seem like Dean Ambrose was on the verge of going heel and leaving his Shield brothers for good. But then, at the end of the show, he decided to remain with his brethren and prove that he was a babyface. But that was not all that happened on last week's show- we saw the seeds for another big face turn being planted.

Seth Rollins almost convinced Drew McIntyre to go solo, convincing him that he was a real breakout star. I don't think that he will turn on Dolph Ziggler yet, considering that they have built the tag team division back to its former glory as a cohesive unit. But It may inspire McIntyre to challenge Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

Could we possibly see Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins go to war, with McIntyre emerging as the winner at the end of the bout? I certainly do think that making McIntyre a double champion could go a long way into establishing him as a true monster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Triple H
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme...
RELATED STORY
3 Things That Could Happen On Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on the RAW after Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24...
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises That Could Happen On This Week's Edition Of...
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The Final RAW Before HIAC
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE Next Month
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us