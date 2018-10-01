5 Surprises That Could Happen on The RAW Before WWE Super Show-Down

WWE needs to make this episode as exciting as possible

Last week's episode of RAW wasn't really a bad show. And yet, because of strong competition, it recorded the lowest rating in the company's history. WWE will be looking to put up a strong showing before Super Show-Down. And what better way to bounce back than with a few hard-hitting surprises?

In this article, I will suggest a few surprises that could take place on the show. Let me know if you think any of them could potentially happen this week. Also, suggest some surprises of your own as well.

Do not restrain yourself, folks. What are the surprises that could make you tune in and watch the action this week?

Do you guys think that RAW this week will bounce back in viewership?

#5 Drew McIntyre becomes the Intercontinental Champion

Could The Dogs of War own another piece of gold?

Last week, it did seem like Dean Ambrose was on the verge of going heel and leaving his Shield brothers for good. But then, at the end of the show, he decided to remain with his brethren and prove that he was a babyface. But that was not all that happened on last week's show- we saw the seeds for another big face turn being planted.

Seth Rollins almost convinced Drew McIntyre to go solo, convincing him that he was a real breakout star. I don't think that he will turn on Dolph Ziggler yet, considering that they have built the tag team division back to its former glory as a cohesive unit. But It may inspire McIntyre to challenge Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

Could we possibly see Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins go to war, with McIntyre emerging as the winner at the end of the bout? I certainly do think that making McIntyre a double champion could go a long way into establishing him as a true monster.

