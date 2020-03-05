5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2020- Goldberg attacked by former WWE opponent, Heel turn

What could likely be in store for us this week?

Elimination Chamber is somehow a show that not a lot of people are excited about, as I type this. There is no Universal Championship match scheduled for the show, nor is there a WWE Championship match advertised.

While all of that could change on the episode of WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, it does not seem likely considering how the pieces have lined up. This is going to be a precursor to WrestleMania 36, without too many major players on the show.

But what SmackDown can do is build excitement for the pay-per-view with a bunch of surprises for sure. Additionally, they can also pull off surprises with stars who are not on the show such as Roman Reigns and Goldberg, to build anticipation for the future.

So, with that in mind, here are 5 surprises we could see on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Goldberg appears via satellite, The Fiend attacks him

Here was the end folks. Glad Fiend isn’t the champ but man Goldberg getting lots of title runs for a month.... pic.twitter.com/fkVEqZXOTY — Travis Ⓐ 🐇🕳 (@narchy4all) February 27, 2020

A lot of fans have been complaining about the fact that The Fiend's end came in a manner that was not befitting of a star of his status. A lot of fans, including some of Sportskeeda's own staff were upset that The Fiend did not care about reclaiming his Universal Championship and instead of attacking John Cena, he pointed at the WrestleMania sign to set up their match. WWE claims to be a brand that listens to its fans, so I wonder if they will do a segment to make things right.

Let's assume that Goldberg appears via satellite to advertise his next big match against Roman Reigns. During the course of the interview, the lights flicker and The Fiend appears right behind him, attacking him with the Mandible Claw. And this could set up a future match at the next big pay-per-view, perhaps at SummerSlam.

