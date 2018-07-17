5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules

Could a lunatic return to challenge the champion, AJ Styles?

Extreme Rules was an interesting showing for the blue brand. It did feel like they were given the short end of the stick by not being featured in the main event. A mid-card title closed the pay-per-view, and the WWE Championship match happened right before it. What lies next for SmackDown Live?

The fallout episode for RAW seemed a tad disappointing. SmackDown Live has a chance to set things right with a solid showing of their own. What surprises can we expect on the forthcoming episode?

In this article, I will look at a few interesting scenarios. Let me know if you have some suggestions that you would like to chime in with yourself.

This is merely a speculative article so I encourage you to not hold back at all!

#5 Dean Ambrose returns to SmackDown Live

Could these two men renew their feud once more?

Everyone expects Dean Ambrose to return to RAW and align himself with The Shield. Some even expect him to return as a heel and turn on either Reigns or Rollins, going forward. What if Ambrose doesn't go down either route? What if he returns to SmackDown Live to add some much needed firepower to the show?

The fact of the matter is that AJ Styles needs a brand new opponent for SummerSlam and there are few performers in the roster who genuinely fit the bill. Having Ambrose return as a heel will be an interesting reboot for his character and may also inject some fan interest in AJ Styles too. His programs haven't really been setting the world on fire, these days.

All eyes are on SmackDown Live because of the FOX deal, and to be honest, they lack genuine, high profile superstars. Ambrose is just what the brand needs, and therefore, let's hope he shocks the world by returning from injury when people least except it.