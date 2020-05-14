Could this be the end of the road for Otis and Tucky as a tag team?

Money in the Bank was a spectacular show, and the best part was how it bled out nicely into RAW as well, making the episode quite memorable indeed. SmackDown has an opportunity to take it up a notch because a lot could happen during the show.

We know that Braun Strowman managed to retain the Universal Championship and that The New Day is still in possession of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Bayley is still the SmackDown Women's Champion. Now that the pieces are all in place, the fun can truly begin as we head into WWE Backlash and beyond.

I would love to know which of the following surprises you would like to see, and so, I urge you to leave a comment in the section right below.

#5 AJ Styles attacks Otis in a rare SmackDown appearance

So, we already know that SmackDown star King Corbin will make a rare RAW appearance to take on the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in what should be a fabulous singles match. Because the nature of the current Wild Card rule (read the exclusive report by Tom Colohue about it right here), there's a chance that AJ Styles could make a cameo on SmackDown this week.

And this is because the Money in the Bank briefcase was in his grasp when it slipped and Otis caught hold of it during the pay-per-view, in what can be described as one of the most memorable moments from WWE this year.

AJ Styles is clearly not pleased and I can totally imagine him on SmackDown this week to exact revenge against Otis. And yes, he could totally take Otis out and challenge him to a match down the line for possession of the contract.