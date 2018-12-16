×
5 surprises that could take place on the RAW after WWE TLC

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    16 Dec 2018, 08:48 IST

The RAW after TLC could be as amazing as TLC
The RAW after TLC could be as amazing as TLC

TLC is only a few hours away and I know that all you WWE fans must be incredibly excited. Even though the Universal Championship is not on the line, a lot of other titles will be defended at the show. But the RAW that will follow TLC could be an even more exciting affair. After all, we know that Vince McMahon will be returning.

WWE needs to continue the momentum from TLC on RAW. After all, RAW will be the official start of the build to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. And we know that things do pick up as Rumble season draws nearer.

In this article, I shall name 5 surprises that could take place on this RAW episode. Be sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments.

How do you think RAW will build to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view?

#5 Vince McMahon welcomes Kurt Angle back into RAW

Fans want to see Kurt Angle return to the fold again
Fans want to see Kurt Angle return to the fold again

Baron Corbin has been the man behind a lot of the events on RAW that have resulted in sinking ratings, at least in storyline. Vince McMahon is probably returning to set the record straight and relieve Corbin of his managerial duties for good. And who better to take Corbin's spot than the man who was sent away on vacation by Vince McMahon's own daughter?

Vince McMahon is certain to look like the big babyface when he returns to RAW, even though he was probably behind a lot of the decisions that the WWE Universe probably hasn't been very accepting of. However, Angle's return could be a feel good moment. It could signal that the Corbin era is over.

A babyface General Manager is never a bad thing. Oh, it's true!

