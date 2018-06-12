5 Surprises That Could Take Place on the SmackDown Live Before Money in The Bank

Each of these could be a potential game changer!

SmackDown Live could well be a show for the ages

Tonight, fans will gather in the arena and in front of their television screens for the final episode of SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank, this weekend.

This week's RAW was a ho-hum show overall. In my opinion, it fell flat with regard to getting me all pumped for the pay-per-view. I have the highest of expectations from SmackDown Live.

And why wouldn't I? SmackDown Live has delivered week after week with highly engrossing shows. While the numbers haven't been kind, the quality of the shows has been pretty good.

Still, who wouldn't mind a surprise or two? In this article, I will suggest five potentially interesting ones.

Let me know in the comments what surprises you'd like to see during the course of the show!

#5 New match added to Money in the Bank?

Could there be a US title match at the show as well?

Jeff Hardy looks great with the US title around his waist and draped on his shoulders. Yet, there is no challenger for the legend at Money in the Bank.

Maybe the plan is to book another match for Money in the Bank on SmackDown Live, on this week's show. Of course, there could be a variety of opponents gunning for the prestigious title.

Tye Dillinger, Andrade 'Cien' Almas and even Aiden English could possibly challenge the US Champion to a fight. It does not make sense to leave the title out of contention considering how prestigious it is. Moreover, a Jeff Hardy match is almost always big news.

Hardy and Nakamura square off in a non-title match this week and that should be amazing. I wonder if there will be interference from one of the names mentioned to set up a big US Title Match at Money in the Bank, this weekend.