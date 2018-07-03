Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Surprises That WWE Could Pull Off in July

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.14K   //    03 Jul 2018, 11:12 IST

Ambrose's return could spark off a whole new Shield run!
Ambrose's return could spark off a whole new Shield run!

Yet another month has passed as WWE continuously rolls onward and upward. Business wise, the company has never been stronger with the company sealing some important deals. In terms of quality, the product has seen some strong weeks and some not so strong ones. What does the following month hold for the WWE Universe?

In this article, I shall look at 5 surprises that could occur over the course of the month to follow. Bear in mind that these are just guesses, so they may not even really transpire. However, there's a big chance that they could!

Leave a comment and let me know which of these possibilities you're potentially excited about. I would love to hear from you folks in the comments section.

Here are 5 possibilities that could occur in the month of July.

#5 Shield reunion

Could Ambrose return and make his presence felt?
Could Ambrose return and make his presence felt?

There's always a possibility that Seth Rollins could become the Intercontinental Champion again. It is also possible that Roman Reigns could enter the Universal Championship picture with SummerSlam approaching. That said, I will explore yet another possibility in this article. Chances are opportune for a return from Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose has been rehabilitating in the WWE Performance Center and that should be good news indeed. How cool would it be to see him return and reunite with his Shield brothers on RAW, to give the product a real boost again? After all, the last Shield run was interrupted midway because of the injury to Ambrose.

In due course of time, one of the three members of the Shield could turn again leading to the dissolution of the faction. However, in my opinion, there is more equity in having the trio band together at this moment.

