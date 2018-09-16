5 surprises which could excite the WWE Universe at Hell in a Cell

JT FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 962 // 16 Sep 2018, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell - it will be the 20th anniversary of this epic encounter

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is scheduled for this Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Once again both the brands Raw and SmackDown Live will be part of the show.

There are currently eight matches announced for the pay-per-view, such as Braun Strowman cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract against Universal Champion Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell with Mick Foley as the special guest referee. Jeff Hardy will also face Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

Daniel Bryan will team up with Brie Bella against The "It Couple" Miz and Maryse, AJ Styles will collide with Samoa Joe for the WWE Title, and Alexa Bliss will get her rematch against Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.

'Former best friends' Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will clash for the SmackDown Women's title, New Raw tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will face The Shield, and The New Day will defend their SmackDown tag team championships against Rusev Day.

More matches could be added to the card at the event itself, but here are five surprises that could really bring joy to the WWE Universe.

#5 Rusev Day wins the SmackDown tag team titles

Rusev Day could become the new SmackDown tag team champions

This could turn out to be one of the biggest wins of the year. Just imagine Rusev and Aiden English become the new SmackDown tag team champions, the crowd would go berserk for both of them.

The New Day captured the SmackDown tag team titles after SummerSlam, so another title change in just a month seems impossible, but as we know strange things have happened before in the company, such as The B-Team winning the Raw tag team titles. Rusev Day's popularity has really grown over the past few months, WWE has tried its best to somehow separate the duo, but the fans keep getting behind them.

This is the right opportunity for WWE to finally push Rusev Day to a big win. The New Day won't be affected by the loss, since their act has reached its peak point and the WWE fans instantly love what they do. A Rusev Day win will bring excitement to the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT