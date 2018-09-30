5 surprises which could happen in WWE during the month of October

Vishal Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.32K // 30 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

We have a new champion - Becky Lynch

It will be cruel to not admit the fact that things have picked up in WWE following the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. With the way things are going, it is deemed to get better if they can continue to produce this quality of writing on a weekly basis.

The September month in WWE saw a new queen take over SmackDown Live, new and credible RAW Tag Team Champions were crowned, and also the return of legends like Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. The product is still fresh and fantastic. Will October top September?

I have the utmost faith in WWE. The writers could improve on the few drawbacks of September, and book a better product in October, a product fans are dying to see.

Here are 5 surprises which could unfurl in October and significantly improve the quality of the product.

#5 Samoa Joe conquers AJ Styles

One can even hear the voice while seeing this picture (Ohh Wendyyyyy !!)

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are the two best professional wrestlers in the world today, and putting these two under one program had success written all over it. Both of them have not disappointed thus far. They have great in-ring chemistry, and both of them have excelled on the mic, especially Samoa Joe who has brought a brand new dimension into this feud.

I would hate to see AJ lose the title, but with the work that Joe has put into this feud, he undoubtedly deserves a run as the WWE Champion, and I suspect that WWE also thinks the same about Joe. What better place for Joe to take the title away from AJ than Australia in front of a packed crowd?

Joe has already entered the house of AJ Styles, it is only a matter of time before Joe takes over the house that AJ Styles built (no pun intended!!).

