5 Surprises WWE can Pull Off This Month

Some of these surprises could take the product to the next level!

WWE could pull off many surprises this month!

Another month has passed and it is impossible to deny that the product isn't at its best, as I write this. After the storm that was WrestleMania, WWE has entered into a 'calm' phase, ever since. You could miss an episode and not miss much action, really. This is especially true for RAW, WWE's flagship brand.

What surprises lie in store for us this month, you ask? In this article, I shall attempt to explore some interesting possibilities. Each of them could shake the product up significantly.

Money in the Bank will be upon us very soon indeed. And that event shall be the primary focus of this speculative article.

Here are 5 surprises that could make the product much more interesting than it currently is, this month!

#5 Jason Jordan answers Rollins' Open Challenge

Could we see a brand new Intercontinental Champion at Money in the Bank?

Seth Rollins has been the best thing about WWE ever since he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Following in the footsteps of one John Cena, he has been a fighting Champion, defending his title on a weekly basis. His matches are invariably the best thing about RAW every week. Sometimes, we know who his opponent will be.

And sometimes, we don't. Maybe at Money in the Bank, Rollins says he will defend his Championship against a superstar in the back only to have Jason Jordan make his return. Could Jordan cause a massive upset and steal the Intercontinental Championship from Seth Rollins?

Jordan and Rollins have history considering that they were Tag Team Champions at one point in time. The idea to have Jordan win the title could be to push Rollins to the main event level to face Brock Lesnar instead.