5 Surprising decisions WWE could make on Raw this week (3 December 2018)

What surprises does WWE have for us on Raw this week?

Last week's episode of Raw wasn't that great but let's not dwell on the past, and move forward to this week's episode of the flagship show, as WWE has a pretty exciting show outlined for fans. Furthermore, there are a lot of rumours attached to this episode, and if any of these rumours are true, we could be in for a hell of a ride.

Moreover, Raw will see Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in action, Dean Ambrose will confront Seth Rollins in what is set to be an emotional war of words or fists and Baron Corbin's rule over the entire will continue, but will we see some superstars rebel against him?

#1 Natalya turns heel

Natalya is rumoured to turn heel against Rousey tonight on Raw.

Ronda Rousey has been a welcomed surprise to the women's division in 2018, as fans and critics did not expect her to do so well inside a wrestling ring, and while many have different opinions about Rousey, there is no denying that she sparks some interest from the mainstream audience.

And that is why WWE will continue to push Ronda as the top star in the women's division and possibly in the company, as the media attention the former UFC Champion brings to the table is invaluable in WWE's eyes. That means their top priority right now is to make Ronda a huge babyface.

So if rumours are correct Natalya could be turning heel on Rousey this week on Raw, a decision that really has no reason to happen, but it makes some sense when you think about it, as WWE could use this to give Natalya some momentum and have her feud with her best friend Ronda Rousey down the line.

#2 Bray Wyatt returns

Bray Wyatt will make his return soon, could ti be this week?

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE television for a few months now, and most believe that was for the best, as the former leader of The Wyatt Family had become stale under WWE's uninteresting direction for him.

Now that Wyatt has been cleared to return to the ring and even made an appearance at WWE's special Starrcade event, so it won't be too long before Wyatt could return to Raw. Rumours suggest that Wyatt could make his big comeback tonight on Raw, and even though it seems unlikely, it could happen as WWE is in desperate need for a momentum boost.

