×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Surprising decisions WWE could make on Raw this week (3 December 2018)

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
439   //    03 Dec 2018, 21:52 IST

What surprises does WWE have for us on Raw this week?
What surprises does WWE have for us on Raw this week?

Last week's episode of Raw wasn't that great but let's not dwell on the past, and move forward to this week's episode of the flagship show, as WWE has a pretty exciting show outlined for fans. Furthermore, there are a lot of rumours attached to this episode, and if any of these rumours are true, we could be in for a hell of a ride.

Moreover, Raw will see Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in action, Dean Ambrose will confront Seth Rollins in what is set to be an emotional war of words or fists and Baron Corbin's rule over the entire will continue, but will we see some superstars rebel against him?

#1 Natalya turns heel

Natalya is rumoured to turn heel against Rousey tonight on Raw.
Natalya is rumoured to turn heel against Rousey tonight on Raw.

Ronda Rousey has been a welcomed surprise to the women's division in 2018, as fans and critics did not expect her to do so well inside a wrestling ring, and while many have different opinions about Rousey, there is no denying that she sparks some interest from the mainstream audience.

And that is why WWE will continue to push Ronda as the top star in the women's division and possibly in the company, as the media attention the former UFC Champion brings to the table is invaluable in WWE's eyes. That means their top priority right now is to make Ronda a huge babyface.

So if rumours are correct Natalya could be turning heel on Rousey this week on Raw, a decision that really has no reason to happen, but it makes some sense when you think about it, as WWE could use this to give Natalya some momentum and have her feud with her best friend Ronda Rousey down the line.

#2 Bray Wyatt returns


Bray Wyatt will make his return soon, could ti be this week?
Bray Wyatt will make his return soon, could ti be this week?

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE television for a few months now, and most believe that was for the best, as the former leader of The Wyatt Family had become stale under WWE's uninteresting direction for him.

Now that Wyatt has been cleared to return to the ring and even made an appearance at WWE's special Starrcade event, so it won't be too long before Wyatt could return to Raw. Rumours suggest that Wyatt could make his big comeback tonight on Raw, and even though it seems unlikely, it could happen as WWE is in desperate need for a momentum boost.



1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
5 shocking decisions WWE could make on Raw this week (10...
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could happen on Monday Night Raw (03...
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen this week on Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE must do on RAW this week
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 ways to make RAW exciting next week
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE made on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (November...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us