5 Surprising Moments From AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020

You know Orange Cassidy is becoming popular when he gets to do the standard “liquid from the roof” bit. Only the best babyface wrestlers get to drop a random liquid on a bunch of heels. Ortiz was nice enough to sell it like he was drowning.

Fight for the Fallen 2020 was another fun show by All Elite Wrestling. I am sure it will be compared to the Fyter Fest shows. It likely wasn’t on that level but it still was still an important show. We had multiple title matches, heel turn teases and surprising returns. AEW seemed to be doing a really good job of setting up future storylines leading into All Out. These last three weeks remind us all why we are AEW fans.

While I try to figure out why Chris Jericho felt the need to bring up his 18-49 demo success, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020:

#5 Cody is slowly turning heel

At least Cody was nice to Sonny Kiss after the match.

One of the best things AEW is currently doing is the TNT Championship Open Challenge. It allows Cody to wrestle on virtually every show and showcase younger talent in AEW like Marq Quen, Ricky Starks and Sonny Kiss. The surprising thing is it also has allowed us to see Cody slowly turning to the dark side each week.

The match between Cody and Sonny Kiss was a pretty competitive affair. Sonny Kiss has shown tremendous improvement since joining AEW last year. He held his own with some good high flying offense and a nice brawling style finish as well. The fact that Sonny Kiss lasted over ten minutes seemed to really frustrate Cody. He slammed Kiss onto the ramp.

When the referees back was turned, Cody removed the turnbuckle pad and attempted to throw Sonny into it. That doesn’t scream babyface champion who just wants a fair challenge. It shows an increasing amount of desperation each and every week for Cody. The question is where will it finally led to in the end? Could we finally get a new Horsemen style group soon? It will be fun to find out.