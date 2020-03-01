5 surprising moments from AEW Revolution 2020

Brandon Lasher

Would Jon Moxley finally overcome the odds?

AEW Revolution was the fourth pay-per-view event of All Elite Wrestling. AEW had three full months of AEW Dynamite Television to hype the biggest matches and did an excellent job. Did the show itself live up to the hype? Thanks to one match in particular, it certainly did.

Revolution was full of many nice surprises. We had a new champion, some star-making performances, a well-deserved heel turn, and a truly amazing tag team classic. All Elite Wrestling has set itself up very nicely for the spring months of 2020.

While I try to figure out how Orange Cassidy became the most popular wrestler in AEW, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Full Revolution.

#5 Darby Allin is a future World Champion

Who would have thought this face could be a future World Champion?

A criticism that some have had so far for All Elite Wrestling is its reliance on their main event players just being stars that were established in New Japan and WWE. Where would the next wave of fresh AEW stars come from? Enter Darby Allin.

It is amazing to think Darby is only 27 years old with just over four years of professional wrestling experience. He is a natural in the ring and his look is unlike any other character on the roster. The fans have quickly gotten behind the former professional skateboarder.

The match was surprising in how short it officially was. It was only six minutes with some dangerous table spots and dives occurring before the match even started. Darby Allin is not the biggest wrestler but moves with risk-taking abandon in fast-paced matches. It is fun to see how over he has gotten so quickly, and if AEW ever wanted a secondary title, I think Darby should be the first winner.

