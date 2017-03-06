5 Surprising moments from WWE Fastlane 2017

Fastlane was surprising but not in a good way.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 11:55 IST

Did he really win another squash match?

Well, that happened.

It was the Road to WrestleMania and Raw proved yet again why it is the far inferior brand to Smackdown. We had strange booking decisions, few logical surprises and another absurdly brief main event involving Goldberg.

It felt more like a four-hour Monday Night Raw and not a valuable event on the way to WrestleMania 33. With all of this in mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of the 2017 Fastlane:

#5 Filler matches

Did any of us really need to see Jinder on a pay-per-view in 2017?

You know what I didn’t need to see on this Sunday night? An eight-minute unannounced match by Jinder Mahal, the jacked up jobber who rarely wins. It got even stranger as Rusev lost a ten-minute match to the beyond part-timer and 45-year old Big Show.

Did we really need to see the two foreign heels lose in long matches that had absolutely no build going into tonight? Since it really didn’t do any favors to any of the people involved, it certainly was a surprising moment that didn’t do anything more then add needless time to the already long night.

And don’t even get me started on the New Day’s ice cream segment. Sigh.