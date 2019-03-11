×
Fastlane 2019: 5 Surprising Moments From The Show

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.75K   //    11 Mar 2019, 11:52 IST

It wasn't surprising but it was nice to see The Shield together again.
It wasn't surprising but it was nice to see The Shield together again.

Why Shane Why?

WWE Fastlane was a show that was a fun but predictable set-up pay-per-view for WrestleMania 35. The show provided no title changes but still found a way to produce a fun four-hour show. We had surprise matches, lots of interference, a nice Shield reunion and many evil McMahons. It was simply a lot of quality wrestling throughout the night. It is a very talented roster that had a chance to shine in Cleveland.

As I am still figuring out why George Mizanin can’t portray human emotions, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Fastlane 2019:

#5 Kofi Kingston’s Squash Match


Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston

It is clear that we are getting Kofi Mania.

Kofi Kingston has quickly become the biggest babyface of the WWE roster thanks to his great work over the last few months. Do we need Vince McMahon to constantly screw Kofi’s chances to get him to a WrestleMania match? I really don’t know but it seems to be working.

Kofi Kingston got a surprise match on Sunday. He thought it was going to be the WWE Championship match. But Vince was nice enough to throw him into a handicap match with The Bar. Lucky guy.

It naturally didn’t turn out well for Kofi. It really hasn’t for the last few weeks. Vince McMahon has been trying his hardest to be incredibly unfair to Kofi Kingston. I do have my worries if it is too similar to the Becky Lynch storyline. But so far, it seems to have gotten the crowd more invested in Kofi’s title chase. I hope it ends with him holding the WWE Championship at the end of WrestleMania.


1 / 5 NEXT
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
When not teaching my life consists of watching pro wrestling and Oregon Ducks sports. It isn't that bad. Follow me at @WWEBNRL
