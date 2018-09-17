5 Surprising Moments From Hell in A Cell 2018

Randy Orton shouldn't be trusted around ears.

Jeff Hardy is an insane man.

Hell in a Cell 2018 was one of the better WWE main roster shows of the year. I was certainly worried that it would be a very predictable show with little to offer when it came to major surprises.

After all, most of the champions had just recently won their titles at Summerslam. We just couldn’t have a lot of crazy things happen in a September pay-per-view right? I was very happy to be proven wrong repeatedly on this fun night from San Antonio.

As I am currently worried for Jeff Hardy’s safety, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018:

#5 Alexa Bliss gets in offense

Alexa is happy to actually get offense in at Hell in A Cell.

The SummerSlam match between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey was a bit of a disappointment to me. Yes, it seemed inevitable that Ronda would win the title but to see one of the WWE’s best heels destroyed so easily was shocking. I was worried that Alexa would suffer a similar fate on Sunday. I was quite happy to be proven wrong. It was a real competitive match at Hell in a Cell.

The Raw Women’s title match won’t go down as one of Ronda’s best but it did show her vast evolution into a pro wrestler. She sold her rib injury on Sunday better than most of the main event roster Superstars.

She has had less than ten televised matches and is quickly learning effective ring psychology. This allowed Alexa to control the offense during the majority of the match. Ronda naturally won but Alexa was able to still look quite credible in defeat. It keeps Bliss relevant going forward and that serves the division well.

