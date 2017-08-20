5 surprising moments from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

An amazing night of surprises in Brooklyn.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 22:02 IST

Adam Cole arrives to end an amazing night in Brooklyn

That is why I am a wrestling fan.

In what is likely one of the best WWE events in a long time, NXT put on a show that was exciting through the amazing night in Brooklyn. We had a rare show where all the matches were good to great.

It was a show that had a logical booking with smart title changes. It also had many wonderful surprises as well. It is amazing to me that the so-called developmental brand of the WWE constantly exceeds the main roster pay-per-views time and time again.

With all of this in my still racing mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Takeover: Brooklyn III:

#5 Almas Wins

Almas actually won a match!

I have felt really sorry for Andrade “Cien” Almas. He is a very talented wrestler who is constantly losing on the major Takeover stage time and time again. He started as a face but was quickly booed by the crowd. I fully expected his losing ways to continue at Takeover: Brooklyn III. I was happy to have been proven wrong.

It seems to have been a good idea to give Almas a manager in Zelina Vega. Her whole character is focused on making him more serious and focused.

It was strange to see Almas win with a T-shirt toss but this was clearly his best match in his lengthy Takeover history. It was a wonderful surprise to see him win on such a big stage.