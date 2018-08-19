5 Surprising Moments From NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV

They really will fight forever.

At this point what exactly would be the stipulation in a potential fourth Gargano-Ciampa match? Would it be to the death? I mean what else could they really do to top their brutal first three encounters.

NXT: Brooklyn has always been the highlight of the NXT year. The fact we have had four straight years of excellent shows in Brooklyn has been a real blast. I think I will really miss the rabid New York NXT crowds.

The fourth Brooklyn show lived up to the crazy expectations of all Takeovers. You had an amazing tag match opener, a fantastic North American Championship Match, one of the best NXT Women’s matches and another classic by Johnny and Tommaso.

With all of this in mind after another fun and an exhausting NXT night, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Takeover: Brooklyn IV:

#5 War Raiders Attack the Champions

Hey they still exist!

I don’t want to minimize the opening tag team title match. It was fantastic. Tyler Bate was, in my opinion, the star of the match. The fact that he is only 21 and can do even half of what he does in the ring is beyond amazing. However, it isn’t exactly a “surprising moment” that Mustache Mountain and Undisputed Era had a fantastic tag match yet again.

The real surprise was the attack by the War Raiders immediately after the match. I have been shocked by the very slow build of the War Raiders on the NXT roster. They really haven’t done much for the entirety of 2018.

That quickly and drastically changed at NXT Brooklyn. I am sure a lot of people are looking forward to Undisputed Era versus War Raiders. That should be a great match at NXT: Los Angeles. The tag team division is quite strong in NXT for the very near future.

