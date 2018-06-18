5 surprising moments from NXT Takeover: Chicago 2018

NXT does it again!

NXT is constantly putting on amazing shows. It is almost trite to say so at this point. But you have to be constantly impressed with the “developmental” brand’s ability to put on high quality matches and compelling storytelling time and again. This high quality streak will have to end some time right?

The Chicago show lived up to the unbelievable expectations of all Takeovers. You had a surprisingly fantastic tag match, a classic match between two younger talent and another emotional encounter in one the WWE's best feuds. It is great to be so emotionally invested in the great storytelling of WWE NXT

With all of this in mind after another fun NXT night, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Takeover: Chicago 2018:

#5 Nikki Cross passes out

The image of Cross passed out is still surprising

Nikki Cross sure knows how to play crazy. The in-ring storytelling of her mind games throwing off the usually stoic Baszler with Cross' unique brand of crazy was pretty fun. The match itself was, however, really short. It is shocking in this age of NXT Takeovers to see such a brief, eight minute match. I believe the women's division deserves better.

The image of Cross smiling right before she passed out was quite unexpected. It was certainly a clear feeling of “that was it?”. It makes you wonder where the women’s division goes from here. Baszler seems to have cleared the division out. I really don't know who the next challenger will be. I am sure Cross might move on to the main roster to finally join her missing Sanity friends. They need her as well.