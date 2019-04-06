5 Surprising moments from NXT TakeOver: New York

They finally had their moment at NXT TakeOver: New York. It was a long time coming.

I love pro wrestling.

If you ever feel your fandom waning, simply watch an NXT TakeOver and your mood will change considerably for the better. This show had five wonderful to truly excellent matches. It had a beautiful mix of different paces and styles. All the matches were really given time to shine and did so on this fantastic Friday night. It was a very hot crowd that was rewarded with one of the best TakeOvers ever.

With all of this in mind after another fun and a truly thrilling NXT night, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE TakeOver: New York.

#5 The Athleticism of the NXT Tag Title Match

One of the many painful moments of the amazing tag team match.

I send a fond farewell to Ricochet and Aleister Black. They ended their amazing NXT careers with a bang.

Their final match with the War Raiders was one of the better tag teams matches you will ever see. NXT always does a fantastic job with its hot opener and this was the perfect choice. What surprised me the most was the pace of the match. It never allowed you to catch your breath.

You also had unbelievable moments. You had Hanson match Ricochet with flips, Ricochet showing his strength and catching Hanson in mid-air, and all four wrestlers flying out of the ring in athletic and impressive ways. It was a match of impressive pacing that was surprising to see for a nearly twenty-minute match. I hope this leads to better things for War Raiders. They needed a strong showing like this. I think they showed their impressive talent on this day.

