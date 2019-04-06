×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Surprising moments from NXT TakeOver: New York

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.72K   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:00 IST

They finally had their moment at NXT TakeOver: New York. It was a long time coming.
They finally had their moment at NXT TakeOver: New York. It was a long time coming.

I love pro wrestling.

If you ever feel your fandom waning, simply watch an NXT TakeOver and your mood will change considerably for the better. This show had five wonderful to truly excellent matches. It had a beautiful mix of different paces and styles. All the matches were really given time to shine and did so on this fantastic Friday night. It was a very hot crowd that was rewarded with one of the best TakeOvers ever.

With all of this in mind after another fun and a truly thrilling NXT night, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE TakeOver: New York.

#5 The Athleticism of the NXT Tag Title Match

One of the many painful moments of the amazing tag team match.
One of the many painful moments of the amazing tag team match.

I send a fond farewell to Ricochet and Aleister Black. They ended their amazing NXT careers with a bang.

Their final match with the War Raiders was one of the better tag teams matches you will ever see. NXT always does a fantastic job with its hot opener and this was the perfect choice. What surprised me the most was the pace of the match. It never allowed you to catch your breath.

You also had unbelievable moments. You had Hanson match Ricochet with flips, Ricochet showing his strength and catching Hanson in mid-air, and all four wrestlers flying out of the ring in athletic and impressive ways. It was a match of impressive pacing that was surprising to see for a nearly twenty-minute match. I hope this leads to better things for War Raiders. They needed a strong showing like this. I think they showed their impressive talent on this day.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver: New York War Machine Undisputed Era Johnny Gargano Velveteen Dream
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
When not teaching my life consists of watching pro wrestling and Oregon Ducks sports. It isn't that bad. Follow me at @WWEBNRL
NXT TakeOver: New York - ranking each match from worst to best
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover New York Full Results
RELATED STORY
5 results predictions for NXT Takeover: New York
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover: New York Results, Highlights: 685-day title reign ends, New NXT Champ Crowned
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: New York- Face turn, Big signing
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover: New York match card predictions
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: New York predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments from NXT Takeover: Phoenix
RELATED STORY
Rating Each Match From NXT Takeover: New York, Worst To Best
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover: New York - Start Time, Card, Preview, Prediction, Tickets, Where to Watch & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us