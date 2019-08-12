5 Surprising moments from NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019

Johnny Gargano moments before "Breaking Bad" on Adam Cole in the NXT Championship match.

Thank you Johnny.

If this was really the end of Johnny Gargano’s career in NXT, it was an impressive and very violent end. He has truly carried the brand to some unbelievable main events for nearly two years. While the main event was tremendous fun, the rest of the card was an interesting mixture of style as well.

We had a fun tag team opener, an entertaining triple threat match and a show-stealing women’s match as well. There will likely be some mixed thoughts about the Women’s Championship match but it was another wonderful NXT TakeOver show. They will never disappoint us.

With all of this in mind after another great Gargano-Cole match, here are the top five most surprising moments of WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019.

#5 Street Profits retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits retain the NXT Tag Team Championships in a very entertaining match.

Montez Ford is really good.

It was not too surprising to see the athleticism of Montez Ford on display in Toronto but to see Angelo Dawkins’ excellent power moves led to another fast-paced tag team opener for an NXT show. It doesn’t hurt that Undisputed Era was involved in the match either. Has Kyle O’ Reilly and Bobby Fish ever had a bad match? I cannot remember one in NXT.

The big surprise was seeing the Street Profits win the tag match clean. They have been showing up on Raw for months now and it is hard to see why they aren’t wrestling on the Raw brand now. Will this lead to the Street Profits dropping the NXT Tag Titles like the Viking Raiders? I hope not because I want to see more of the Street Profits building their skills on the NXT brand instead.

