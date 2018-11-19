5 Surprising Moments From NXT Takeover: Wargames II

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 452 // 19 Nov 2018, 07:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two great Champions that put on a great show in Los Angeles.

If I am ever feeling down about being a wrestling fan, I should just watch an NXT Takeover. It will always restore my faith in our unique fandom.

Seriously what company has had a better year of major shows then NXT? The wealth of talent on their roster is arguably the best in the world. For example, I could see matches between all eight members of main event forever.

The second Wargames lived up to the high and crazy expectations of all Takeovers. You had a surprising opening match, one of the most fast paced matches in NXT History, getting Velveteen Dream over as the underdog babyface and an absolute brutal Wargames main event.

With all of this in mind after another fun and an thrilling NXT night, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Takeover: Wargames II:

#5 Matt Riddle Wins A Squash Match

Bro.

Bro.

It was a pleasant surprise to see the “King of Bros” at the start of last night’s Takeover. I wanted to see him showcase his unique skills on the biggest NXT stage possible. So imagine my surprise to see him win his Takeover debut with one well timed knee. Having an actual squash match on a Takeover? I never thought I would see the day!

I really don’t know what I think of the idea of a true squash match on NXT. It certainly was very different and got Riddle over in a major way in a hurry. But what about poor Ohno? I feel really sorry for him that just when it seemed he was getting some momentum again he is wiped out in a squash match. I guess it is Ohno’s lot in life to be the “gatekeeper” for incoming new talent. That is one way to make a living right?

1 / 5 NEXT