5 surprising moments from Raw this week (26th June 2018)

Raw was full of surprises this week.

A confrontation fans have waited years for.

This week on WWE's flagship show, the creative team progressed many narratives that were ongoing for weeks and others that reached its breaking point after years’ worth of build. While those certain moments were not enough to make Raw a thoroughly enjoyable ride for its three-hour runtime, it did highlight the importance of the episode.

From friends turning into foes to the main event that would have a special place in the red brand's history books, Monday Night Raw had its usual tropes, standard matches, and a fair share of surprising moments that set up a perfect continuation for these narratives next week on Raw.

#1 Reigns can cut a believable promo

Reigns showed intensity.

Roman Reigns might be the most hated man on the Raw roster due to his consistent presence in the limelight, and for the all the hate the man receives about his in-ring skills and mic work, WWE is taking measures to improve that as Reigns promos have gotten consistently better when his points are conveyed across properly.

And this week on Raw, Reigns point was precise and clear, Bobby Lashley doesn’t deserve to face Brock Lesnar as Lashley’s biggest match at WrestleMania 23 was a bust.

While Reigns throwing Lashley under the bus was kind of contradictory, as Reigns has wasted many opportunities in the past to prove himself as "the big dog", it was the correct representation of his character, a smug, arrogant man that boasts about main eventing four WrestleManias in a row.

And while Lashley had a few good comebacks such as people being tired of seeing Roman's face and that Reigns could not beat Lesnar in the five times he faced him, Lashley was overpowered in this segment by an intense Reigns that made it clear this is his yard, and as corny as that sounds Reigns made it sound believable for the first time since he echoed it after WrestleMania 33.