5 surprising moments from Summerslam 2017

Some fun surprises in a very long night in Brooklyn.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 22:11 IST

Brock took quite a beating on Sunday night

It is true what they say in wrestling: A great main event can make a show seem a whole lot better.

Summerslam looked like quite a disaster in the first hour or so. It had illogical bookings, burying of younger talents and a whole lot of meaningless title changes. But the show and the crowd woke up to an impressive ending to the show. And the Fatal 4-Way was one of the best main events in a long time.

With all of this in my thoughts, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Summerslam 2017:

#5 Rusev is squashed

Rusev remembering he is about to be squashed

I am beginning to wonder what Rusev did wrong? How do you take one of your most over heels at WrestleMania 31 and slowly destroy his fantastic character in just two years? Are they mad that he killed their silly romantic storyline because he decided to marry the woman he loves?

So imagine my surprise when the show needed a strong match after a terrible start to see this talented wrestler defeated by Randy Orton with one RKO. He is a heel who still gets a reaction and you feed him to Orton who can afford to take a loss at this point in his career.

The reason for the squash most likely might have been some payback for Orton for having to job to Jinder Mahal but did it have to come at Rusev’s expense in such a ridiculous manner? It was a surprising and disappointing moment for sure.