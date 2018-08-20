Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Surprising Moments From Summerslam 2018

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.38K   //    20 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST

A title holder who actually shows up at RAW?
A titleholder who actually shows up at RAW?

Well, that was an abrupt ending.

Summerslam 2018 was an interesting show to say the least. The first half of the show, in particular, was pretty great with a few amazing moments throughout the entire night. We had some interesting title changes, a lot of cheating and some “heel turns”. I think a lot of people will focus on the unique ending to Summerslam itself but it was an interesting night overall. I think one of my biggest surprises could be how much I enjoyed Summerslam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With all of this in my exhausted wrestling burned out mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Summerslam 2018:

#5 So Many Squash Matches


Baron Corbin fears face paint.
Baron Corbin fears face paint.

Summerslam is one of the four major pay-per-views. With 13 matches on the card, I expected a seven-hour night. That didn’t happen. Imagine my real shock to see, on one of the biggest nights of the year, we had multiple squash matches on the Raw brand side of the card.

Braun Strowman destroyed Kevin Owens in about three minutes. I expected that meant Strowman was needed later in the night but to see Kevin Owens wiped out in such dramatic fashion was a surprise. What happens to Owens, one of the best heels on the Raw brand, going forward? The deck is pretty empty on the heel side of the red team.

I wasn’t looking forward to another Finn Balor match against Baron Corbin. I was pleasantly surprised to see “Demon Balor” make a return. This threw off Corbin (I guess he hates paint) and he was quickly dispatched as well.

If you throw in the Raw Women’s Championship and Universal Championship, you had four Raw matches lasting a combined 16 minutes. That is crazy on such a major show to see four top heels on Raw get destroyed in such an abrupt fashion.





1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
When not teaching my life consists of watching pro wrestling and Oregon Ducks sports. It isn't that bad. Follow me at @WWEBNRL
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Best Roman Reigns Moments In The PPV
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE SummerSlam matches of all time
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: 5 worst booking decisions WWE could...
RELATED STORY
10 Surprising moments from Extreme Rules 2018
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities at WWE SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments From NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
4 Errors at SummerSlam 2018 that you might have missed
RELATED STORY
5 surprising moments from Raw this week (26th June 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Ways SummerSlam 2018 Will End
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: 5 Superstars with the most wins in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us