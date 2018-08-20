5 Surprising Moments From Summerslam 2018

Brandon Lasher

A titleholder who actually shows up at RAW?

Well, that was an abrupt ending.

Summerslam 2018 was an interesting show to say the least. The first half of the show, in particular, was pretty great with a few amazing moments throughout the entire night. We had some interesting title changes, a lot of cheating and some “heel turns”. I think a lot of people will focus on the unique ending to Summerslam itself but it was an interesting night overall. I think one of my biggest surprises could be how much I enjoyed Summerslam.

With all of this in my exhausted wrestling burned out mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Summerslam 2018:

#5 So Many Squash Matches

Baron Corbin fears face paint.

Summerslam is one of the four major pay-per-views. With 13 matches on the card, I expected a seven-hour night. That didn’t happen. Imagine my real shock to see, on one of the biggest nights of the year, we had multiple squash matches on the Raw brand side of the card.

Braun Strowman destroyed Kevin Owens in about three minutes. I expected that meant Strowman was needed later in the night but to see Kevin Owens wiped out in such dramatic fashion was a surprise. What happens to Owens, one of the best heels on the Raw brand, going forward? The deck is pretty empty on the heel side of the red team.

I wasn’t looking forward to another Finn Balor match against Baron Corbin. I was pleasantly surprised to see “Demon Balor” make a return. This threw off Corbin (I guess he hates paint) and he was quickly dispatched as well.

If you throw in the Raw Women’s Championship and Universal Championship, you had four Raw matches lasting a combined 16 minutes. That is crazy on such a major show to see four top heels on Raw get destroyed in such an abrupt fashion.

