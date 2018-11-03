5 Surprising Moments From WWE Crown Jewel

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The combined ages are 206 years...wow. I can't believe this is the actual main event in 2018.

Well, that was quite a big disappointment!

WWE Crown Jewel was certainly a very controversial show going into Friday, and fans maybe a little disappointed after watching WWE's second PPV from Saudi Arabia. The WWE have a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia to stage shows there for the next 10 years, but this is one that they would want to forget soon. When John Cena and Daniel Bryan decided it isn’t worth the effort, you know the show was in some real trouble, as WWE lost two of their most popular Superstars.

The show was filled with slow matches, lots of cheating and some terrible booking decisions. I can safely say it was one of the worst pay-per-views in years in the WWE. And just after the amazing WWE Evolution, it was really baffling to watch Crown Jewel, as it was disappointing.

As I am still figuring out why HBK is really bald now, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 The Heels Rule the Night

The Big Show cheating? Never!

The previous Saudi Arabia show had the feel of a “glorified house show”. By that, I mean that the faces won a majority of the matches to send the fans home happy. I expected that would be repeated at Crown Jewel. I was surprised to be very wrong.

The heels were quite successful for the majority of the night. The bad guys ruled in a majority of the World Cup matches. Brock Lesnar, the ultimate heel, won the Universal Championship and The Bar retained through some major cheating too.

It was amazing to see so much cheating during the entire four-hour show, and Crown Jewel had some very some strange finishes as well.

