WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 surprising moments from Extreme Rules

We had some surprising winners and finishes to matches at Extreme Rules.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 10:14 IST

I am ready for Great Balls of Fire!

I still cannot believe we have a pay-per-view called “Great Balls of Fire”. Is it really a 1950’s themed show? Vince sure is hip with the kids.

Besides learning officially that the next Raw’s PPV has the stupidest name ever, we had another edition of Extreme Rules from Baltimore. It was the purgatory of pay-per-views; it was neither really bad or good, that is until the main event, which was exciting.

With all of this in mind, here’s the list of the top five most surprising moments of the WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

#5 Dean Ambrose didn’t get disqualified!

The Miz is the perfect heel champ

I will admit that it was not the best idea to have a disqualification stipulation at a show called “Extreme Rules”. But it was fun watching The Miz try to get Dean disqualified throughout the long and entertaining match. My favourite was The Miz having his wife slap him. That is a unique way to try to win a title for sure.

The ending was fun and certainly will divide audiences. It was unusual that the ref assumed Dean ran into him for no apparent reason. The ref then became overly dramatic and played up that disqualification idea for way too long.

This allowed The Miz to win this match pretty cleanly. It sure seemed a bait and switch to not have a disqualification after all the build up.