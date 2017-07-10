5 surprising moments from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

Great Balls of Fire was an incredible ride, filled with memorable matches.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 20:45 IST

Worst PPV name ever still leads to a solid Raw PPV

Did I just see an attempted murder on WWE television? When one of your most memorable moments is your supposedly top babyface attempting to kill a man after losing a match, you know you are in for a unique night.

In the terribly named “Great Balls of Fire”, we had a lot of wins for the heels and a lot of blood throughout. Raw was able to put on a fun and unique pay-per-view in Dallas on Sunday night for sure.

With all of this in mind, we present the top five most surprising moments of the WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 Bray Wyatt wins?

Even Bray is Shocked He Won a Match!

Few characters are more frustrating than Bray Wyatt. People still love his creepy character and his cool entrance. However, he always talks a big game but ends up on the losing end of every feud. Fans stop believing the big talk when they expect him to lose. Imagine my surprise when he actually wins a match on a pay-per-view at Great Balls of Fire against Seth Rollins.

Bray actually controlled the offence of the match through against the talented Seth Rollins. It led me to think that Rollins would pull out the traditional face in peril victory. It was all the more shocking to see Bray actually pull a pin on one of the major stars of the Raw Brand.

Sure, it required a poke to Seth’s eyes but the victory was still needed. Will Bray actually be able to win the feud? Time will tell.