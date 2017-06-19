5 surprising moments from WWE Money in the Bank 2017

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view was one strange night with its unique twists and turns.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 19:29 IST

Are we really surprised by this result?

Money in the Bank 2017 was a night of bizarre finishes. With a wide variety of “unique” finishes that are likely not to be very popular with the WWE Universe, the Smackdown only pay-per-view is clearly going to divide the WWE audience. The main event had some brutal spots and was clearly the highlight of the night.

However when you get to that point with a count out victory, a bout of deja vu and a terrible ending to a historic match, you have a surprising night, to say the least.

With all of this in mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of the WWE Money in the Bank 2017:

#5 A count out finish

The New Day is as shocked as me a match ends with a count out finish

You know what ruins a really good tag match? A terrible finish. I certainly wasn’t surprised that the WWE would want The Usos-New Day feud to continue beyond MITB but did they have to get there in such a terrible way?

After the unusual finish of the Women’s Money in the Bank, this show needed a solid tag match from these veteran competitors. We thankfully got that match with some fast-paced tag action, cool spots and believable near falls. The crowd was truly enjoying the tag match. Then The Usos simply left and got counted out after 13 minutes.

Couldn’t they have been written to cheat and get disqualified? A count out finish was cheap and boring. The show started with two straight solid matches but ruined by terrible booking decisions. That is a bad way to start.