5 Surprising moments from WWE Worlds Collide 2020

Imperium looks like real stars in Houston on Saturday night.

That is how you book Walter.

WWE Worlds Collide was a unique experiment by the WWE. As opposed to the usual NXT Takeover before a major pay-per-view, they decided to have an NXT versus NXT UK show. Was it a success? I am sure we are not surprised to know it was a smashing success. We had a fun opener, a shocking title change, a epic tag match and a truly impressive main event. I know I am ready for more Worlds Collide events in the near future.

With all of this in mind after being worried about all the Undisputed Era’s chest after the Walter slaps, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Worlds Collide 2020:

#5. Ilja Dragunov impressive In defeat

Finn Balor had all he could handle at Worlds Collide.

It was weird to see the Houston crowd cheer the usually heel Finn Balor on Saturday night. It seemed like crowd didn’t really know Dragunov that well. That changed quite a bit over the course of the match.

It wasn’t really a surprise that Balor was going to win. He has a major match coming up with Johnny Gargano so he needed to win at Worlds Collide. But in the process of this opening match, he helped make Dragunov look like a star as well.

Dragunov has a unique look. He is also really good with his facial expressions to help sell the story of this match. He controlled most of the offense of this match as well. He only lost the match when Finn Balor blocked the senton splash and proceeded to hit his finishers. I look forward to seeing more of our up and coming Russian star in the near future.

