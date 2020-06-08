5 surprising moments from NXT TakeOver: In Your House

It was a unique night at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

It was finally Io Shirai's time to shine on Sunday night.

It was a well overdue moment on Sunday night with Io Shirai's title win.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House was the first NXT Takeover in the pandemic era of wrestling. Takeover shows are usually full of amazing wrestling but the shows themselves are clearly enhanced by extremely hot crowds. Could they put on a good show under these conditions? The answer is a clear yes.

It was arguably the best WWE show from top to bottom during these interesting times. They had excellent wrestling, silly 1990’s humor and some real surprises.

They made the clear and right choice for the main event as well. While I look forward to more NXT Takeovers with live crowds, this is proof WWE can put on a good show without them as well.

With all of this in my mind, after wondering when I can talk to DX on AOL chat, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Takeover in Your House:

#5 Depth of the NXT Women’s Division

Everyone jumped off a rope on Sunday night!

It was an interesting choice to have a six-woman tag match as the opening match of an NXT Takeover. The choice paid off in a surprising way. It is proof that NXT still has the strongest Women’s Division in pro wrestling.

It helped we had built-in feuds in the match itself. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae have had a pretty heated feud recently. We also had the long standing feud between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai as well. It helps all four of them are strong wrestlers capable of putting on a really solid match.

Shotzi Blackheart is a very charismatic wrestler who has tremendous potential. Raquel González can’t keep the same fast pace as the other five but has a unique look for this talented Women’s Division.

It was also a surprise to see the good guys win the tag match. Tegan Nox hasn’t had a lot of success in her feuds so it was nice to see her on the winning end of things for once. I am sure a lot of us would be happy to see a new challenger come for these talented six wrestlers.

