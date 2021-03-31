5 surprising names who hold a victory over The Rock

The Rock is widely considered by the WWE Universe to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

The Great One is one of the most popular characters in WWE history and boasts an incredibly impressive win-loss record throughout his WWE career. The Rock is a ten-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has also held other championships such as the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his career.

But there have been select rare occasions when The Rock has been defeated by lesser-known WWE Superstars. The losses for The Rock to lesser stars on WWE television were incredibly rare, but are certainly surprising.

Let's take a closer look at five surprising wrestlers who hold a victory over The Rock.

#5 Lance Storm def. The Rock (WWE Monday Night RAW December 17th 2001)

Lance Storm scored a shock count-out victory over The Rock on RAW in 2001

The Rock was the WWE Superstar who officially put an end to the WCW and ECW alliance storyline in WWE. The Great One was the sole survivor during the WWE vs Alliance "Winner Take All" match at Survivor Series in November 2001.

However, a month later, The Rock found himself surprisingly defeated by former WCW and ECW star Lance Storm on Monday Night RAW.

Initially the match went as most would expect it with The Rock fully in control. The former WWE Champion had Storm locked into a Sharpshooter submission to which Lance Storm was able to reach the bottom rope.

When the referee was preoccupied with Lance Storm, fellow Canadian Test sprinted down to the ring and attacked The Rock. Unfortunately for Storm, this wasn't enough to put away The Rock, who kicked out of a pinfall attempt at a count of two.

After The Rock began to fight back, The People's Champion began to attack Test on the outside of the ring. With the referee once again distracted by Lance Storm, Test laid out The Rock at ringside with a brutal assault. This allowed the referee to count The Rock out with Lance Storm winning the match via a count-out.

After the match, The Rock shook the hand of his opponent, only to hit the Rock Bottom on Lance Storm for his troubles.

