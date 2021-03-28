5 surprising names who hold a victory over Triple H 

WWE COO Triple H boasts one of the most impressive win-loss records in the company's history. The Game is a 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and he is without a doubt one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

As the leader of dominant factions such as D-Generation X, Evolution and The Authority, Triple H has found himself perched on the mountain top of WWE for the majority of his career.

But there have been a few rare occasions when Triple H has been defeated by lesser-known WWE Superstars who are usually found lower on the card. While these losses are incredibly infrequent, some of the names that own victories over Triple H are quite surprising.

Let's take a closer look at five surprising who that hold a victory over Triple H.

#5 Curtis Axel def. Triple H (WWE Monday Night RAW June 10th, 2013)

Curtis Axel defeated Triple H on several occasions on Monday Night RAW in 2013

By 2013, Triple H was already nearing semi-retirement in his WWE in-ring career. The Game balanced his wrestling responsibilities with his duties as a WWE executive. As a result, Triple H wrestled on a part-time basis, mainly performing at big pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

But after he suffered a devastating defeat to Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules, Triple H competed in a rare match on Monday Night RAW in May 2013. The former World Champion faced off against the former Michael McGuillicutty, who had just been repackaged as the latest "Paul Heyman Guy", Curtis Axel.

During the match, Triple H suffered kayfabe concussion-like symptoms and collapsed outside the ring, leading to a no contest.

Several weeks later, Triple H faced off against Curtis Axel once again when The Game was medically cleared to compete. During the early stages of the match, Mr. McMahon made a surprise appearance and approached the ring.

The WWE Chairman ordered the ring announcer to announce that the match was over and that Triple H had lost via disqualification, giving Axel the shocking victory. Infuriated by the decision, the WWE COO ordered that the match be re-started.

But once the match was restarted, Mr. McMahon appeared once again. This time, the WWE Chairman ordered the match to stop once more, announcing that Curtis Axel had won via forfeit. As a result, Curtis Axel owns two victories over Triple H.

