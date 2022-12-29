5 Surprising non-PG WWE moments in 2022 

On July 22, 2008, WWE officially announced its switch to TV-PG from TV-14. This marked the beginning of the "PG Era" in the company and was done to appeal to fans of all ages.

WWE brought several changes to its product, including toning down the use of profanity and violence to give the audience a more family-friendly product. However, several WWE moments this year have blurred the line between a PG and non-PG product.

In July 2022, it was reported that the company could revert to TV-14. While nothing came of the reports, it would be interesting to see if such a switch happens in the future. For now, let's look at five non-PG moments that happened this year.

#5. Montez Ford's uncensored F-bomb

The Street Profits took on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team titles on July 2, 2022 at Money in the Bank. However, it didn't turn out too well for the challengers as they succumbed to a controversial loss.

The ending saw Jimmy Uso pin Montez Ford after delivering a devastating 1D. However, replays confirmed that the latter's shoulders were up during the pin.

Following their loss, an irate Ford turned towards the commentary team to showcase his frustrations over the finish. The former NXT Superstar dropped an F-bomb which the company somehow failed to censor.

#4. Brock Lesnar insults Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley took on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. While the duo went toe-to-toe against each other, it was the former who managed to prevail after interference from Roman Reigns.

The fallout episode of RAW following the Rumble featured Lesnar confronting the newly-crowned WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. The Beast fired several verbal volleys at The All Mighty before calling him a "chicken sh*t".

While Lashley didn't take the comments too well, it received a loud pop from the live audience.

#3. Matt Riddle's F-bombs

Followed by about six bleeped f-bombs.



Ah, so the WWE is back, back. "Let's talk about your family. Oh wait, you don't have one because your wife divorced you, took your kids, and left." - Seth Rollins to Matt RiddleFollowed by about six bleeped f-bombs.Ah, so the WWE is back, back. "Let's talk about your family. Oh wait, you don't have one because your wife divorced you, took your kids, and left." - Seth Rollins to Matt RiddleFollowed by about six bleeped f-bombs.Ah, so the WWE is back, back.

On the August 29, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins sat down for an interview to hype their match at Clash at the Castle. However, the segment soon went south as the duo got involved in a heated exchange.

The Visionary took a personal jibe at Riddle, resulting in the former RAW Tag Team Champion dropping several F-bombs on his rival. The intensity of the segment blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe, as many believed that The Original Bro had gone off-script.

#2. Rhea Ripley's pins

Truth be told, Rhea Ripley's work as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has elevated her to new heights on the main roster. One of the strongest pillars of the faction, Ripley has been riding high on momentum recently.

Apart from her ongoing angle with Dominik Mysterio, the former NXT Champion has raised several eyebrows with her pinning style. There is no denying that the technique looks highly suggestive.

The unique style has garnered a lot of reactions on the internet, with many calling it "disrespectful."

#1. Carmella's passionate kiss

Carmella and Zelina Vega dropped their Women's Tag Team Championships to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38. Following that, the duo were set to take on Natalya and Shayna Baszler on the fallout episode of RAW.

However, before the start of the match, Zelina and Carmella engaged in a war of words which led to a huge brawl between the duo. This resulted in Mella running into Corey Graves' lap.

The duo then started passionately kissing each other. The infamous moment certainly made a lot of heads turn.

Should WWE revert to TV-14? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

