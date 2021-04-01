5 surprising WWE Superstars who own a victory over Randy Orton

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton has one of the best win-loss records in recent WWE history. The Viper is a 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and without a doubt a first ballot future WWE Hall of Famer.

Randy Orton has also been a member of iconic factions and tag teams such as Evolution, Legacy, and Rated RKO during the course of his WWE career, climbing to the top of the card in the process.

But there have been infrequent occasions where the Apex Predator has been on the receiving end of huge upset defeats by lesser-known WWE Superstars. These losses are very rare, but have happened nevertheless.

Take a closer look at five surprising WWE Superstars who own a victory over Randy Orton.

#5 Lance Storm def. Randy Orton (WWE SmackDown - May 9, 2002)

Lance Storm defeated a young Randy Orton with help from Hardcore Holly in 2002

Randy Orton made his WWE main roster debut as a member of the SmackDown roster. As a young rookie, Orton's early storylines saw him involved with veterans such as Lance Storm and Hardcore Holly.

One surprising defeat for Randy Orton came at the hands of former WCW and ECW wrestler Storm in May 2002. After Orton defeated Hardcore Holly on SmackDown a few weeks prior, the former WWE Hardcore Champion was steadfast in ensuring he extracted revenge.

Peturbed by Randy Orton's recent success, Lance Storm challenged him to a match on SmackDown. However, before the match could begin, it was revealed that Hardcore Holly was the special guest referee.

The fix was truly in, as every time Randy Orton covered Lance Storm for a pin attempt during the match, Hardcore Holly would deliver a slow count.

Lance Storm had Randy Orton locked in his Maple Leaf submission in the closing moments of the match. Orton appeared to be close to reaching the bottom rope, but referee Hardcore Holly pulled the rope away from the young superstar, forcing him to submit.

