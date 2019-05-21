5 surprising WWE Superstars who could become 24/7 Champion

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 279 // 21 May 2019, 15:57 IST

Could the Deadman have one last title run left in his Hall of Fame worthy career?

This week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE unveiled a brand new title.

Deemed the 24/7 Championship, the accolade gets it's name from the 24/7 rule it follows, meaning the champion must be prepared to defend the title anywhere, anytime against anybody.

Already we have seen the effects of this, as inaugural champion Titus O'Neil quickly lost the gold to Robert Roode, who would end up losing the title to R-Truth (who may be thinking it is the European title).

With three title changes already, it's clear that Superstars are clamouring to hold the new gold.

But though there are plenty of contenders already available, there are some outsiders who could shock their fellow Superstars and the fans by winning the gold.

Here are five shocking WWE Superstars who could one day become 24/7 Champion.

#5: Becky Lynch

The Man could become Becky 2 Belts again thanks to the 24/7 title.

Money in the Bank 2019 definitely did not go how Becky Lynch would have planned.

Though she retained her RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans, The Man didn't fare as well later on, losing the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair. Now Becky One Belt, Lynch could return back to her multi-title ways if she was to capture the new 24/7 Championship.

If the belt is like the Hardcore title, then there is no rule against women competing, and what better way for The Man to establish herself as, well, The Man, than to beat her male counterparts for the title.

Winning the new title would only increase the confidence of Lynch, who since unleashing this mean-streak at Summerslam last year, has gone on to become one of WWE's most popular Superstars, regardless of gender.

