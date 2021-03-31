5 surprising WWE WrestleMania facts

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE. Sometimes referred to as "the showcase of the immortals," WrestleMania has evolved into an annual weekly festival, bringing together members of the WWE Universe from across the globe to celebrate all things WWE.

Performing at WrestleMania is often seen as the pinnacle for any WWE Superstar or any professional wrestler looking to make it into the world of sports entertainment.

This year WrestleMania 37 emanates from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The two-day event will also mark the first time that live fans have attended a WWE show in over 12 months.

There are many famous facts surrounding WrestleMania. The Undertaker's fabled WrestleMania undefeated streak, CM Punk's cameo at WrestleMania 22 and more. However, there are also some surprising facts that are less well known.

Let's take a closer look at 5 random WWE WrestleMania facts.

#5 There has only been one Steel Cage match in WWE WrestleMania history

Hulk Hogan defended the WWE Championship against King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania 2

WWE looked to replicate the success of the first WrestleMania event from Madison Square Garden in 1985 by raising the stakes for WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

Unlike every other WrestleMania pay-per-view event, WrestleMania 2 took place on a Monday Night. The event was held in three separate venues in three separate cities on April 7, 1986. This resulted in WrestleMania 2 consisting of three separate cards, one for each respective venue.

The first venue was the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York which was main evented by Mr. T vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in a boxing match. The second venue was the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago, Illinois which was main evented by a 20-man battle royal involving NFL players and WWE Superstars.

The third and final venue was the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. The final card, and WrestleMania 2 overall, was main evented by Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage Match. With the support of Hulkamania on his side, Hulk Hogan was able to defeat King Kong Bundy and retain the WWE Championship.

However, in the 35 years since WrestleMania 2, there hasn't been another Steel Cage match in WrestleMania history (though there have been Hell In A Cell matches). But, that will all change at WrestleMania 37, as it has been announced that Shane McMahon will face off against Braun Strowman inside a steel cage during Night 2 of the showcase of the immortals.

This will mark the first Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania in 35 years and the second Steel Cage Match overall in WrestleMania history.

