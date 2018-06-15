5 Tag Team which might split in the future

The current tag teams in the WWE which should split for their own good

Rajarshi Banerjee ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 16:03 IST 1.39K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gallows and Anderson should split immediately

The Tag Team division in the WWE is one of the most entertaining divisions to witness. Over the years, several Tag Teams have formed and broken. New alliances have always popped up as part of story-line. Friends have turned enemies and foes have formed teams. Therefore, this division is highly unpredictable.

Similarly, in the current roster of both RAW and SmackDown, there are several Tag Teams, which have gifted us several unforgettable memories. These teams have entertained us in their own capacities and have been Champions as well.

However, there are certain pairs which have not always lived up to the hype or expectation they have set for us. These teams should split up, as individually the members are more capable of delivering better performances. It would also bring forth new rivalries and feuds and would thus be more entertaining for the audiences and would be better for these wrestlers career. Let us have a look at five such teams whose split is a must and WWE management should make it happen.

#5 The Bludgeon Brothers- Harper and Rowan

This split will be interesting to watch

The Bludgeon brothers- Harper and Rowan are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Both these players are extremely talented individuals and have been part of several alliances. They were initially part of the Wyatt family along with Braun Strowan. However, Strowman left the alliance and started to compete in single's matches and has become a sensation in the WWE. Harper and Rowan should follow the same footsteps as Strowman and they can become even bigger stars.

Similarly, these two individuals should also consider splitting up in the future. In single's competitions, they can pull even better matches and would become World Champions. Both Harper and Rowan are world class athletes and can gift the WWE brilliant matches. If they split, it would create one of the best rivalries WWE has witnessed in recent times.

They can also headline PPV's and main event SmackDown if they start competing as individuals and not as a team. It would be enthralling to watch Harper and Rowan competing against one another at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. This split is a must in the near future.