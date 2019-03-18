5 Tag Teams That Deserve A Push At Wrestlemania 35

More than Too Sweet

The biggest event of the WWE calendar is here and the Road To Wrestlemania continues to amaze us, with the company looking to spice things up on the way. A lot of storylines have fallen into place, some of which were expected, while others were more of a surprise to the WWE Universe. However, what every fan ultimately expects is a good show on the “grandest stage of them all”.

A lot of top stars who have been floating around the mid-carts are generally given a push during these times. This will, once again, be such an occasion.

With that being said, a lot of tag-teams will also be eager to impress this time (both men’s and women’s) and will want to steal the show. Here are five tag-teams that deserve a push at Wrestlemania.

#5 The IIconics

One of the few teams that have been constantly taking digs and talking about the Women’s tag-team championship has been The IIconics. They were Mark Henry’s pick to win the inaugural titles at the Elimination Chamber as well, though after a decent performance fell short of the mark.

They are now targetting the tag-titles and though they may not really beat the team of Sasha and Bayley, Wrestlemania can be the time that they get a major push finally. They can do a “Charlotte Flair” on the tag-champs and make a name for themselves in the long-run.

If things work out for them now, they might become one of the bigger heals of the women’s division on SmackDown Live and could make a major impact.

It will be interesting to see how things develop now and whether or not; the writers and management decide to give them “the big-push” on their biggest show of the year.

