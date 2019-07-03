5 Tag Teams who could help out Ricochet in his feud against The Club

So, who is going to help out Ricochet?

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles changed the entire landscape of WWE when he finally turned heel and reformed The Club. After successfully securing a win over Ricochet in a non-title match on last week's episode of Raw, Styles challenged for the US Championship on tonight's edition of Raw, in a match which took place twice.

Styles initially won the US Title in the first match, however, the decision was eventually overruled due to Ricochet's foot being under the ropes. Hence, the referee immediately declared the first match as no contest and restarted the bout, as it resulted in a win for Ricochet via a leverage pinfall.

What followed afterwards left the WWE Universe in absolute shock, as Styles shook Ricochet's hand in a show of respect his former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who were at ringside for the match, prompted 'The Phenomenal One'. With Ricochet prepared to fight off the duo, Styles made an attempt to calm things down, only for him to brutally hit the US Champion.

The former WWE Champion then directed traffic and ordered Gallows and Anderson to continue beatdown, as the two hit a Magic Killer and helped Styles in hitting a brutal Styles Clash on Ricochet from the top rope in what will go down as another one of the most memorable beatdowns on Raw, as The Club was finally back on the same page.

With that being kept in mind, Ricochet will surely be needing a few friends from here onwards who could possibly come to his aid and provide a helping hand in his feud against The Club. Let us take a look at the 5 possibilities:

#5 The Major Brothers

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

At WrestleMania 35, the duo of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder made history when they won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Revival at the pre-show. However, it is pretty much safe to say that their run as tag champs of the red brand was very underwhelming and their win-loss record clearly speaks for itself.

Having recently lost the Raw Tag Team Titles back to The Revival, Hawkins and Ryder haven't been seen on television for a while now and having them team up with Ricochet will at least give the two men a bit of exposure on the main roster.

