5 Tag teams WWE should split this year

Some of these tag teams need a change of scenery

The tag team scene in WWE has been reaching new heights lately. From big hitters to technical experts to high flyers, we've got a wide array of Superstars trying to leave a mark on the WWE Universe through engaging promos or big spots.

While the likes of Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz have forever etched their names in WWE folklore, modern-day greats such as The New Day and The Usos have also enthralled fans with their consistently good performances.

However, not every tag team is able to have a lasting impact. At the same time, while they function as a team, we must remember that the tag division consists of several individual Superstars who have their own skill sets.

So due to some opportunity or lack thereof, we've seen WWE split tag teams multiple times in the past to allow the concerned Superstars to explore their own character arcs. With that in mind, let us look at five tag teams that WWE should split up this year.

#5 Heavy Machinery

A tale of contrasting fortunes

The Blue Collar Solid duo of Otis & Tucker moved to the main roster back in January last year but the two haven't really found any rhythm going as a tag team. However, Otis has now gone to establish his reputation as a singles Superstar following his feud with Dolph Ziggler.

Otis has become really over with the crowd and has also showcased some serious skills in the ring. While his partner Tucker also had a decent match with Ziggler on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, it must be noticed that the former is nowhere near in terms of momentum as his tag team partner.

While adding Mandy Rose to Heavy Machinery to bring together a new faction seems to be on the cards, The Golden Goddess isn't best suited to act as a manager. Moreover, Mandy and Otis are much better off as a power couple in their own right, with both of them challenging for singles titles in their respective divisions.

Thus, WWE might want to split Otis & Tucker to give the former a singles push and make the most of the fanfare that he currently enjoys.