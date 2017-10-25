5 takeaways from this week's SmackDown Live: October 24, 2017

The Blue Brand returns back to normalcy after insanity at RAW.

@gaurav98yadav by Gaurav Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2017, 22:11 IST

Randy Orton doing what he does best on this episode of Smackdown Live.

The insane week in professional wrestling continued with the latest episode of SmackDown Live, with the WWE Universe filled with intrigue and curiosity after last night's Monday Night Raw.

Survivor Series is fast approaching, and WWE is making sure that this PPV makes for an unforgettable. Every match that has been announced so far for the PPV carries a SmackDown vs Raw theme bringing back good old memories of the late 2000s.

SmackDown delivered a decent, if not amazing, two hours of sports entertainment, with Sami Zayn continuing his assault on authority figures and proving his ability to play a heel character to the finest.

We look at five significant talking points from this week's episode of the rowdy blue brand.

#5 Faces or Heels?

Their Day One is H

The Usos seem to have returned to being faces once again, and WWE has done a great job by keeping their character intact in spite of this change. Usos have been one of the finest teams in WWE over the last year, producing high-quality action during their run as smack talking heels.

The Samoan Twins have turned faces but similar to Sami Zayn, have kept their complete character intact. They still have the brash attitude from their heel turn, and this is a wise decision on WWE's part.

Usos are scheduled to face off against 23rd of the Shield at Survivor Series, and expect an instant Match of the Year contender between these two fascinating tag teams