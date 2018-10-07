5 takeaways from WWE Super Showdown in Australia

Giovanni Zagari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 07 Oct 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 5 biggest takeaways from the WWE PPV Super Show-Down held in Melbourne Australia on the October 6, 2018. This event was attended by a crowd of over 70,000 making it one of the biggest WWE events of all time.

WWE Super Showdown

1. We are only going to see John Cena at Major Occasions:

John Cena was back in Melbourne Australia in a tag match partnering Bobby Lashley against the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

Sporting hair and a lean frame “The face that runs the place” was seldom called into action but when he did, he entered the match to devastating effect, ending the contest with his new 6th move of Doom recently devised under the tutelage of Jackie Chan in China.

Most telling was Cena’s speech post-match. Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged his absence from the WWE and his burgeoning movie career which is gaining significant momentum with the release of major movies recently like Blockers, Daddy’s Home 2 and the upcoming Bumblebee a Transformers prequel.

Ala the Rock he restated that the WWE will always be home and rather then think about what the future brings he wanted to think about and be in the moment now. In front of 70,000+ people it felt like a semi goodbye from the man most synonymous with the WWE over the last decade.

John Cena

1 / 5 NEXT