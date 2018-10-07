×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 takeaways from WWE Super Showdown in Australia

Giovanni Zagari
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    07 Oct 2018, 00:11 IST

The 5 biggest takeaways from the WWE PPV Super Show-Down held in Melbourne Australia on the October 6, 2018. This event was attended by a crowd of over 70,000 making it one of the biggest WWE events of all time.

WWE Super Showdown
WWE Super Showdown

1.      We are only going to see John Cena at Major Occasions:

John Cena was back in Melbourne Australia in a tag match partnering Bobby Lashley against the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

Sporting hair and a lean frame “The face that runs the place” was seldom called into action but when he did, he entered the match to devastating effect, ending the contest with his new 6th move of Doom recently devised under the tutelage of Jackie Chan in China.

Most telling was Cena’s speech post-match. Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged his absence from the WWE and his burgeoning movie career which is gaining significant momentum with the release of major movies recently like Blockers, Daddy’s Home 2 and the upcoming Bumblebee a Transformers prequel.

Ala the Rock he restated that the WWE will always be home and rather then think about what the future brings he wanted to think about and be in the moment now. In front of  70,000+ people it felt like a semi goodbye from the man most synonymous with the WWE over the last decade.


John Cena
John Cena

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Undertaker Shawn Michaels WWE Network WWE Best and Worst WWE Results
Giovanni Zagari
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Super ShowDown Surprises
RELATED STORY
5 Super Show-Down Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know...
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: Predictions for every match on the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown - What Could Happen?
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown: 5 Swerves that could happen 
RELATED STORY
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown Match Card And Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us