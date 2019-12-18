5 talents we could see in AEW in 2020

Marc Madison FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Dec 2019, 09:29 IST SHARE

Who amongst those could find a new home with All Elite Wrestling?

All Elite Wrestling is one of the biggest stories of 2019. Whether it was their announcement on January 1st, their inaugural pay-per-view event in May with Double or Nothing, or the debut of their weekly syndicated program Dynamite, AEW has continued to grow throughout their first year in operation.

While they are not without their share of critics it isn't to say they aren't committed to improving and providing fans a viable option weekly to watch.

In order for AEW to continue to grow it is encouraged to add talent. Throughout 2019, a number of notable names have either been rumored to joining the promotion or could be doing so in the coming year.

Who are these men and women that could be spotlighted if they join All Elite Wrestling? Here are five wrestling talents we could see in AEW in 2020.

#5 Mike Kanellis

After requesting for his release earlier this year, could Kanellis be 'All-Elite' in 2020?

The suggestion of a currently employed talent going to a rival promotion may be frowned upon. However, upon a little more speculation, Kanellis may be better suited for another company.

Kanellis, who has previously competed as Mike Bennett, has not hidden the fact that he had to make personal changes in order to grow professionally. His admittance of a previous addiction and recovery is a testament to whom he is as an individual and a competitor.

Kanellis has often been paired with his wife Maria in various storylines with him winning and losing the 24/7 championship being among the more recent ones. Mike has voiced his request for a release from the company. At present, Kanellis has yet to receive his release from the company. Between his size, skill, and ability to have fun in the ring he may be a good fit alongside the rest of the Best Friends in AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT