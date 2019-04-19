5 Talking points from this week's Raw and SmackDown Live (April 15,16)

Roman Reigns made a huge switch to SmackDown Live

All right! The Superstar Shake-up editions of Raw and SmackDown Live are done and dusted and both the episodes were really good. There were some predictable moves, while some were unexpected. On Monday Night RAW, we saw some big SmackDown Live superstars move to the red brand; namely AJ Styles, Andrade, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, and The Viking Experience got promoted to the red brand from NXT.

With SmackDown losing too many big superstars to the 'A' Show, all eyes were glued to see who comes in on Tuesday night. The likes of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Elias, Kairi Sane, and Lars Sullivan got drafted to the blue brand. Paige announced Asuka and Sane as her surprise SmackDown Tag Team.

The Superstar Shake-up was all about setting up future feuds leading into WrestleMania 36 and besides the feud between Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch, there were no signs of feuds being set up and that is what was missing from this week. There were also a few needless matches which made no sense and that is not what you want to see as a WWE fan.

So, keeping all the above in mind, here are the 5 talking points from this week's Raw and SmackDown Live:

#5 Raw's Tag Team division is underwhelming at the moment

The Viking Experience

This has been the case for the last year or so as Raw doesn't really seem to have tag teams that can bring the house down. Don't get me wrong, there are some brilliant tag teams but they have been terribly booked so far.

Take the current Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for example, they were pinned by the debutants, The Viking Experience on Raw and how weak it made the Champions look.

How can you pin the champions who have had the belts for only two weeks? It just doesn't make any sense. The Revival has been booked terribly as well and one can just hope that The Usos and Ricochet & Aleister Black add that much-needed firepower to the Raw tag team division.

