5 Tag teams that should break up after Wrestlemania 35

Ajay Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 257 // 21 Mar 2019, 16:24 IST

The New Day consists of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E

Factions and teams have been a staple of the pro wrestling industry ever since its inception.

An individual associated with a certain group automatically starts reflecting on the ideologies of that certain group. Some promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling are completely built around stables, whereas in the case of WWE, teams are a small and insignificant part most of the times.

This mindset is reflected in the booking of the tag team division, despite this, WWE has had some of the most memorable teams in history.

The breakdowns of teams are sometimes essential for the betterment of individuals in the long run. So, here are 5 teams that should break up after Wrestlemania 35!

#5- The Boss 'n' Hug Connection

They are the current women's tag team champions!

The tag team titles for the women's division has been an appreciated step in the women's evolution in the WWE. A very deserving team in the form of the Boss 'n' Hug connection became the first ever champions.

But on April 7th, at Wrestlemania 35, they have a big challenge their way.

From the recent build, it would be safe to guess that the titles would be defended in a four-way tag team match between the champions, the IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and the newly formed team of Natalya and the recently returned Beth Phoenix.

The odds are against the champions and new holders of the belt are a high possibility. After that, though things would become interesting to the bittersweet team of Bayley And Sasha Banks. The seeds for this feud could be sowed at the Mania match itself bringing upon the dissolution of the first ever Women's tag team champions in the modern era.

