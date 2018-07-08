Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 teams The IIconics can face in WWE

Amit Shukla
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    08 Jul 2018, 16:20 IST

They are IIConic
They are
IIConic

The IIconics comprising of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce has been a part of WWE for 3 years now and the performers in the team have been performing well since their debut on NXT.

The team of these powerful and stylish performers made their debut on Smackdown by attacking Charlotte Flair and helping Carmella cash-in her MITB contract in the process.

When the team is so iconic, it is important that they get the correct set of a push to make it big in the WWE. It might sound weird to some but The IIconics have the right set of attitude and style to make them a good heel tag team.

If the WWE plans to give them a push, it would be great to see them go against some of the greatest tag teams on the roster and it is not necessary that they might be currently active too (fantasy match).

With that in mind here's a look at 5 women's tag teams that can be a good competition for The IIconis:

#5 Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Not T time anymore
No T time anymore

The IIconics made their debut on Smackdown Live by beating Charlotte Flair on the April 10th episode of Smackdown Live. They were the sole reason why Carmella is the Women's champion today and the reason why being heel looks cool.

While the IIconics members have been in singles competition with Flair and Lynch, and also in tag team matches involving another wrestler, the former hasn't faced the latter in a tag team match.

Extreme Rules is just around the corner but the two teams are not involved in any matches right now. The WWE can start building their feud from Extreme Rules and onto Summerslam which would be good to see as both teams are good at cutting promos and can also wrestle in the ring well too. Charlotte has some unfinished business with The IIconics and this could be a good way to exert revenge on them.

Page 1 of 5
Billie Kay Peyton Royce
