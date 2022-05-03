5 of The Rock's best promos

On May 2, 2022, The Rock turned 50. It's incredible to think that someone who started at the bottom is now one of the most successful people in the world. Since his first day as a green WWE Superstar, he has amassed millions (AND MILLIONS) of fans and followers. His eventual transition to Hollywood has only increased his mainstream appeal.

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and so, picking a definitive positive about him is incredibly difficult. However, most fans were drawn to him due to his unparalleled ability on the microphone. As a talker, Rocky is simply untouchable and an all-timer.

The Great One has delivered many legendary promos in WWE. No matter which one is your favorite, the common denominator is his incredible ability to connect with audiences on a spatial level. He is so good that he has made random words become iconic catchphrases.

In that regard, here are five of the best promos The Rock has cut. We think these are his best microphone moments, but to quote the man himself, it doesn't matter what we think.

#5. On our list of The Rock's best promos: His 2011 return promo

Rocky's 2011 return delivered a phenomenal promo

The Rock left WWE in 2004 to kickstart his career as a movie star. Fans thought that they had well and truly seen the last of him as a wrestler and performer, and they missed him dearly. That was until 2011, when he made an amazing return as the guest host of WrestleMania XXVII.

The ovation was thunderous as Rock emerged from the back as the surprise reveal. You could see the emotion on his face as he took to the ring to address the fans after seven long years. The best thing about this promo is that it sounded honest and heartfelt, with fans wholly behind his homecoming.

#4. Dissing Toronto beyond belief

The Rock has roasted many cities and crowds whenever he has played a heel. However, Toronto stands out as the one place where his stupendous promo played the crowd like a fiddle.

On February 24, 2003, Rock arrived in Toronto and ran the Canadian fans down for turning on him when he first started out as a wrestler. He called those in attendance 'mother-canuckers' and expressed his disgust at 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin winning the honor of 'Superstar of the Decade'.

The most amazing line was The People's Champion suggesting that only he deserved the award. However, he made his point by dissing the city as a whole, with the line becoming iconic the second it left his mouth.

"There is only one true Superstar Of The Decade, true Superstar Of The Millennium. You know who that is? The Rock'll tell you who that is. Toronto, that is the jabroni-beating, pie-eating, trail-blazing, eyebrow-raising, stronger than a bear, faster than a buck, the biggest thing to hit Canada because the Maple Leafs suck!"

#3. The WrestleMania XXX opening segment

WrestleMania XXX hosted one of the most amazing Rock promos

The opening segment of WrestleMania XXX is regarded as one of the all-time great promos in wrestling history. Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock took to the ring to create an iconic moment that fans fondly talk about even today.

Those in attendance at the Superdome (not Silverdome, Hogan) erupted when Rock's music hit and he made his way to a ring occupied by two of the biggest names in the business. The sheer star power in the ring, The Great One's electrifying interactions with Hogan and Austin and his catchphrases at the end made for a phenomenal watch.

#2. Mocking his Hell in a Cell opponents

As The Rock prepared to compete in a six-man Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon 2000, he decided that he had to do something before it. He decided to mock all five of his opponents as he dished out some solid burns to Kurt Angle, Rikishi, The Undertaker, Triple H and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Fans ate up every single impression The Rock did, and the result was one of the best promos he has ever cut. It is a worthy promo for the top spot on this list, but we feel there is one particularly electrifying work standing in its way.

#1. Destroying Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn's career was never the same after that Rock promo

"Bob?"

"But my name's Billy-"

"IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT YOUR NAME IS!"

These are three lines that acquired legendary status the second The Rock delivered them. In one move, he effectively roasted then-King of the Ring winner Billy Gunn beyond belief. Playing the role of Gunn and of God, he mocked the former in a childish voice and belittled him.

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment was fire from start to finish here. Only he can make an act of talking to God as hysterically funny as he did. In our opinion, this is the best dish The Rock has cooked.

