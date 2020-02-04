5 Theories about why Goldberg is making a huge return on WWE SmackDown this week

Why is the WCW legend coming back for another match?

WWE RAW was, as one would expect with Paul Heyman steering the ship, a very interesting and packed affair. There was a lot that unfolded during the show, but it was an ad for WWE SmackDown that surprisingly got the audience all excited.

Goldberg will be making a huge return to SmackDown this week to announce who is next for the legend. And I have 5 theories about why Goldberg may be making a huge comeback on the show!

Be sure to chime in with your comments and let me know if you agree or indeed, disagree with my analysis. Also, are you excited to see Goldberg return or does the man's wrestling prowess not really work for you?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the section below and I'd love to read them.

#5 To help Roman Reigns move on from King Corbin

The idea of a Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match has been discussed in the past and on numerous occasions, Goldberg has even said that a match against Roman Reigns is something that he would like. Both men are masters of the spear and so, it would be a very interesting contest to see who comes out on top. Impact Wrestling recently put on a match between Moose and Rhino to see who the master of the spear truly is.

And he could come out this week, to challenge Roman Reigns who finally seems to have concluded his very long feud with Corbin. Roman Reigns facing off with Goldberg in the middle of the ring is one of those clashes that has been teased in the past and it could certainly become a reality in Saudi Arabia soon.

Roman Reigns could lose this match and still not lose his momentum.

